State Election Board debuts new OK voter portal

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The State Election Board has launched a new tool that will provide all of the state’s online voter services in one place.

“The OK Voter Portal is a one-stop-shop for voters. It’s convenient, mobile-friendly, and most importantly—it’s safe and secure,” State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said.

The OK Voter Portal allows voters to:

Verify voter registration information

View voting districts

Find polling place information

View a sample ballot

Request and check the status of absentee ballots

Change a residence address (within the same county) or a mailing address

Change political affiliation

Respond to an Address Confirmation Notice (during the year it is issued.)

Ziriax also urged Oklahoma voters to be cautious about using sites or services that are not operated by election officials.

“More and more organizations are offering services and information to voters that duplicate what the State Election Board already provides – such as signing up for election reminders, locating your polling place, or requesting an absentee ballot,” he said. “What most people don’t realize, though, is that these sites are not affiliated with the State Election Board. For accurate, secure, and up-to-date information, voters should always contact the State Election Board or their County Election Board first.”

Click here for the OK Voter Portal.