Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. - Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped Okmulgee County officials recover a stolen truck that was found at the bottom of a lake.

Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office officials requested help from the OHP Dive Team to get a newer model pickup out of Henryetta Lake.

The pickup was in about 10 feet of water.

The truck was reportedly stolen from its owner back in October.

How it ended up in the bottom of a lake remains a mystery.