Study looks at e-cigarette use as Oklahoma officials investigate 6 vaping-related injuries

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In recent weeks, there has been a lot of talk about e-cigarette use and its health effects.

Vaping has increased in popularity in recent years, and it’s not uncommon to spot multiple vape shops in cities across the state.

A recent study by HeyTutor looked at e-cigarette use in cities across the United States and found that Oklahomans have an affinity for the devices.

According to the report, Oklahoma City residents are the 12th heaviest e-cigarette users in the country. The report states that the percentage of adults who use e-cigarettes in Oklahoma City stands at around 6.6%.

The report also ranked Tulsa as eighth in the study. It states that the percentage of adults who use e-cigarettes in Tulsa is even higher than Oklahoma City, sitting at 6.9%.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, six Oklahoma patients were either confirmed or probable cases of a vaping-related illness.

Officials say two patients are under the age of 18, three are between the ages of 18-years-old and 34-years-old, and one other is older than 35-years-old. Health department officials say the patients are from all across the state.

While health experts admit that e-cigarettes are healthier than regular cigarettes, they stress that there is still a danger in the use of some products.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined that vitamin E acetate, an additive sometimes used in THC and other vaping products, may be to blame for a national outbreak of e-cigarette-related lung injuries.

The CDC says its tests found vitamin E acetate in samples taken from 29 patients who were sick with a vaping-related illness in 10 states. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the primary psychoactive component of the cannabis plant, or its metabolites were detected in 23 of 28 patients.

As of Nov. 13, there have been 2,172 cases of lung injuries in 49 states, the District of Columbia and two U.S. territories. In all, 42 deaths have occurred.

Until the investigation is complete, the CDC suggests people refrain from using all vaping products with THC, no matter where people buy them. The investigation has found that many of these products patients used were bought online or received through friends or family, rather than through vaping shops or at licensed THC dispensaries.