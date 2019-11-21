Two airmen killed in accident during training mission at Vance Air Force Base

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities at an Air Force base in Enid are investigating a crash involving two aircraft during a training mission.

Officials with Vance Air Force Base say two Air Force T-38 Talons were involved in a “mishap” on Thursday morning.

A post by the base says the aircraft were performing a routine training mission and there were two people on board each aircraft.

“Vance emergency response personnel are on scene to treat casualties and assist in recovery efforts,” the post read.

A short time later, authorities with Vance Air Force Base announced that two airmen were killed in the crash. The identities of the deceased are being withheld until their families are notified.