Air Force Base officials release names of airmen killed in crash

Posted 3:46 pm, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 04:18PM, November 22, 2019
Data pix.

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) - Vance Air Force Base officials have released the names of the two airmen who were killed during a T-38C Talon training mission at the base, Thursday morning.

Lt. Col. Matt Kincade

The two airmen were identified as Lt. Col. John “Matt” Kincade, a 47-year-old instructor pilot assigned to the 5th Flying Training Squadron, and 2nd Lt. Travis B. Wilkie, a 23-year-old student pilot assigned to the 71st Student Squadron.

Kincade and Wilkie were each aboard one of two T-38 aircrafts that were performing a formation training mission when an accident occurred during the landing phase, according to a Vance Air Force Base news release.

“We are a close-knit family,” Col. Corey Simmons said, 71st Flying Training Wing commander, “and when tragedies like this occur, every member of the U.S. military, Vance, Enid, feels it.”

Kincade is survived by his wife and two sons.

Wilkie is survived by his wife, parents and sister.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.