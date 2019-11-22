Air Force Base officials release names of airmen killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) - Vance Air Force Base officials have released the names of the two airmen who were killed during a T-38C Talon training mission at the base, Thursday morning.

The two airmen were identified as Lt. Col. John “Matt” Kincade, a 47-year-old instructor pilot assigned to the 5th Flying Training Squadron, and 2nd Lt. Travis B. Wilkie, a 23-year-old student pilot assigned to the 71st Student Squadron.

Kincade and Wilkie were each aboard one of two T-38 aircrafts that were performing a formation training mission when an accident occurred during the landing phase, according to a Vance Air Force Base news release.

“We are a close-knit family,” Col. Corey Simmons said, 71st Flying Training Wing commander, “and when tragedies like this occur, every member of the U.S. military, Vance, Enid, feels it.”

Kincade is survived by his wife and two sons.

Wilkie is survived by his wife, parents and sister.

An investigation into the crash is underway.