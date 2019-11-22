Body camera footage released from deadly officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have released body camera footage more than two months after a deadly officer-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 2 a.m. on Sept. 15, police received a trouble unknown call near N.W. 25th and Harvey after someone called asking for help, then disconnecting the call.

When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Brian Dryer pacing back and forth outside. At that point, police said Dryer pulled out a knife and refused to obey commands from officers to drop the weapon.

In the body camera footage that was released on Friday, Oklahoma City officers can be seen with their guns drawn trying to convince Dryer to put down the knife.

“Why don’t you talk to me, OK?” one officer is heard saying. “Stay right there. Stay right there. Don’t walk any closer, OK?”

“Don’t do that,” another officer says.

“You need to put the knife down. Put the knife down, OK? Put the knife down, alright? Will you put the knife down for me? Put the knife down, OK. Don’t, don’t do it, OK? Put the knife down. Don’t, don’t do it. Put the knife down, OK? Put the knife down. Don’t, don’t do it.”

At that point, it appears as if Dryer starts to move toward officers and multiple shots are fired.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Warning: Video may be disturbing to some viewers.

