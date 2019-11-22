× BREAKING: Suspect with a violent history & multiple felony warrants barricades himself inside OKC hotel room

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A suspect who police say has a violent history and is wanted on multiple felony warrants is barricading himself inside an Oklahoma City hotel room as police clear the area outside the room.

The suspect is refusing to come out of a room at Woodspring Suites, 3800 N I-44 Service Road, according to police.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s name.

The suspect’s violent history includes rape, assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping, according to Oklahoma City police.

Officers were investigating an incident – the nature of which has not been disclosed – and tracked the suspect to the hotel, where he had a room.

The Oklahoma City Police Department’s TAC Team and Bomb Squad were called to the scene. Police believe the suspect could be armed with weapons.

Police cleared the west end of the parking lot in case any shots are fired. They have also began clearing hotel guests out of rooms that are near the suspect’s room.

Police said they will remain at the hotel until the suspect surrenders or they have reason to believe he is no longer at the hotel.

Stay with News 4 as this story develops.