Cowboys Edge Western Michigan to Stay Unbeaten

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team held off Western Michigan to stay unbeaten, winning 70-63 on Friday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater on Friday night.

The Broncos tied the game twice in the final minutes but couldn’t take the lead, and OSU took the lead for good with two minutes to play on a Yor Anei alley oop dunk to make it 63-61.

Anei led the Cowboys with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

OSU had two other players in double figures, with Thomas Dziagwa scoring 11 points and Isaac Likekele had 10.

The Cowboys shot just 38 percent from the field, were 7-of-25 from three-point range, and just 15-for-24 at the free throw line.

OSU improves to 5-0 on the season.

The Cowboys will next play Syracuse on Wednesday, November 27 in the NIT Season Tipoff in Brooklyn.

(photo courtesy @OSUMBB)