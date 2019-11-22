Dozens of Oklahoma storage units ransacked by thieves

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) – Dozens of storage units in Tulsa were completely ransacked.

Officials say fences were cut and torn down at the Quality Storage location, near 21st and Sheridan, in Tulsa. When crews arrived, they noticed the garage doors were up and precious belongings like paperwork, books, and furniture were left to sit out in the rain.

In all, at least 50 units were looted.

Investigators believe that the theft has likely been going on for weeks. At this point, authorities say most of the victims aren’t even aware that the items they’ve been paying to keep safe are gone.

So far, no arrests have been made.

 

