× Drivers should expect continued construction in The Village

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – Crews say they are making progress in a massive project that has caused quite a few headaches for residents in The Village.

Earlier this month, neighbors told News 4 they were frustrated with the construction project along Britton Rd., between Pennsylvania Ave. and May Ave. In fact, some residents said the construction was leaving them with no access to their driveways.

“Anytime you want to get groceries or anything, you have to carry them across the street,” Andrew Rodriguez said. “I’ve been on camping trips, I have to carry duffel bags, sleeping bags, tents, everything with me across the street. We have to make several trips, so it’s been a huge inconvenience.”

“Lots of confusion on where you can get through, where you can’t get through,” Brian Powell said. “Four flat tires before they closed the road down in my driveway alone.”

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the agency overseeing the project, said that the project had been delayed several times due to “weather. unexpected utility issues and contractor scheduling problems.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Friday, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced that a full closure of Britton Rd. is planned for 2 a.m. to 6:30 .m. on Monday, Nov. 25 and Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Officials say the closure is so crews can connect the residential driveways to the roadway.

Crews say ongoing construction will continue throughout December.