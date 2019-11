× Earthquake hits Blaine County

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An earthquake struck in Blaine County on Friday.

Oklahoma Geological Survey officials say that a 3.6 earthquake occurred in a Blaine County area three miles north of Ames and about 18 miles outside of Enid.

The earthquake was initially rated a 3.7 before it was downgraded to 3.6.

No damage has been reported.