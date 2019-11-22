Enid community mourns death of two airmen at Vance Air Force Base

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) - A community is in mourning after routine training at Vance Air Force Base ended in tragedy.

Two airmen were killed in a crash Thursday morning while landing. The airmen were identified on Friday as Lt. Col. John 'Matt' Kincade, a 47-year-old instructor pilot assigned to the 5th flying training squadron, and 2nd Lt. Travis B. Wilkie, a 23-year-old student pilot assigned to the 71st Student Squadron.

“Our biggest priority at this time is caring for the family and the friends of our fallen,” said Col. Corey Simmons with Vance Air Force Base.

Officials at Vance said a safety board is being put together.

The wreckage remains untouched so the board can figure out exactly what went wrong and why.

News Four was told that process can take up to two months.

“One thing the Air Force is good at is diving into a safety investigation to know exactly what happened,” Simmons said. “These things take time and we want to make sure we get it right.”

News Four has learned Lt. Col. Kincade and his family lived in the metro, and just last weekend he participated in a flyover at the Oklahoma State football game, paying tribute to veterans.

We've also learned 2nd Lt. Wilkie was a recent graduate of the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado.