Hospital opens first center of excellence for movement disorders in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma patients suffering from movement disorders are now able to visit a specialized center for care.

Recently, Mercy Health Foundation hosted a blessing and dedication ceremony for the Meinders NeuroScience Institute, which is located on the campus of Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

The newly-named Meinders NeuroScience Institute expanded neurology services for patients with movement disorders like Parkinson’s, Huntington’s Disease, essential tremor and dystonia.

Organizers say it is Oklahoma’s first movement disorders center of excellence. The closest comprehensive programs for patients living with movement disorders are in Kansas City and Houston.

35.467560 -97.516428