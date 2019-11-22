Indy the canine officially joins OK Task Force 1 during ‘Passing of the Leash’ ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A special ceremony called the 'Passing of the Leash' was held Friday at the Oklahoma City Memorial and Museum.

Indy, the search and rescue canine, was originally gifted to Oklahoma's Ground Zero Emergency Training Center. The center was started by Barry and Becky Switzer.

After a successful training, Indy will now be part of Oklahoma Task Force 1, a group that provides critical search and rescue when disaster strikes.

"These dogs just cut down the time it takes to search. They do an amazing job, and when it really counts, those seconds matter, and they just find people and save lives. They are what makes it count," said Cody Songs with the Manhattan Fire Department in Kansas.

"We have another dog on our team. We're able to provide a better level of protection for our community, and that's what we're constantly striving for," said Tyler Barry with Oklahoma Task Force 1 and the Moore Fire Department.

This Passing of the Leash ceremony is often emotional.

Only a few dogs make it through the rigorous training and advance to Oklahoma Task Force 1.

Express Employment International's Philanthropic Committee provided funding for Indy's training.