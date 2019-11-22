× Jury recommends death sentence for man who shot and killed Tecumseh police officer

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A jury recommended that Byron Shepard, who was found guilty of killing a Tecumseh police officer, be sentenced to death.

The jury finished deliberating on Shepard’s sentence and recommend the death penalty, Friday afternoon.

The jury found Shepard guilty earlier this week of shooting and killing 22-year-old Justin Terney during a traffic stop in 2017.

The state sought the death penalty, arguing Shepard not only turned to shoot Terney in an effort to not go to jail but also that he continues to be a danger to society with a history of violence against others.

Shepard’s defense attorneys asked the jury for mercy, and attempted to show that Shepard was raised in an abusive environment with parental figures who were addicted to drugs. They brought several members of his family forward to beg for his life.