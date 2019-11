× Logan County officials search for inmate who escaped in Guthrie

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Logan County officials are searching for an escaped inmate.

The inmate escaped from custody in the Guthrie area.

Guthrie schools have been locked down as a precaution.

The inmate is described as a black male with cornrows. He is still wearing his orange prison attire and is still in handcuffs.

