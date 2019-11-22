Man accused of brutally abusing, kidnapping woman from Chickasha

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) - A man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a woman, severely beating her and driving her to a hotel in Oklahoma City.

"Very dangerous situation for her," MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

The dangerous and allegedly life-threatening situation led OCPD officers to the Super 8 motel in south OKC, where they found a woman who was allegedly kidnapped by 24-year-old Daniel Neff.

"It appears she had been beaten quite severely by the male," Knight said. "Her face – she had a severally bruised eye, cuts and contusions on her face."

The abuse allegedly started miles away in Chickasha on Sunday.

According to court documents, Neff and the victim recently broke up and he was allegedly jealous and upset because she had spent time with another ex-boyfriend.

"He did assault her with her own cell phone multiple times," Detective Lauren Jewell with Chickasha PD said.

Neff allegedly hit her in the face repeatedly so hard that it shattered the phone's screen and bent the phone.

He then allegedly choked her to the point she couldn't breathe and was about to lose consciousness, and then threw her on the ground, kicked her and stomped all over her body. The victim told police this abuse went on for about 30 minutes to an hour.

"Then at one point in time, the allegations are that he threatened her [life] with a knife," Jewell said.

According to the OCPD report, Neff allegedly told her he would kill her if she didn't go to OKC with him.

"He forced her to go to a hotel room where he was going to keep her there until her bruises and cuts had healed to the point that he would not be in trouble," Knight said.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, her "body was littered with dark purple bruising" and she had "bruises consistent with strangulation."

Thankfully, police say, she was able to get a hold of a phone and call a friend, who called her mom. Then, her mother contacted police.

"We're thankful that we were notified of it and could get her to a point of safety and get him off the streets," Knight said.

Neff was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on kidnapping charges, and he is also facing assault and battery charges in Grady County.