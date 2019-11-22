Man arrested after allegedly beating, kidnapping Oklahoma woman

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say an Oklahoma man was taken into custody after he allegedly violently assaulted and kidnapped a woman.

According to the Chickasha Express Star, Daniel Neff is accused of strangling, hitting, and kicking a woman. In fact, investigators allege that Neff hit her repeatedly with a cell phone, which caused the screen to shatter and bend the device.

An arrest affidavit from Oklahoma City police says officers were called to a hotel after receiving a 911 call about a woman being held against her will. When officers arrived, they say they could see the victim with a “very severe black eye and several bruises and abrasions.”

Neff was ultimately arrested in Oklahoma City on one complaint of kidnapping.

Neff faces charges for kidnapping, assault and battery by strangulation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threatening to perform acts of violence, and malicious destruction of property.