× Man arrested after allegedly firing gun from truck in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators say what started as a reported armed robbery ended with the arrest of a man for concealing stolen property.

On Friday morning, Oklahoma City officers were called to a report of an armed robbery near N.W. 27th St. and N. Pennsylvania Ave. Witnesses told dispatchers that the alleged suspect was a Hispanic man in a white, single cab GM pickup truck.

While heading to the scene, officers spotted a truck matching that description speeding along N.W. 30th St. After pulling the truck over, authorities arrested the driver, Erick Cifuentes.

According to an arrest report, investigators found two pistols hidden underneath carpeting in the truck. After running the serial numbers, they learned one of the weapons was stolen.

Investigators ultimately learned that an armed robbery had not occurred, but say gunshots were fired from the vehicle along N. Pennsylvania Ave.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the shooting.

Cifuentes was arrested on complaints of concealing stolen property, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and receiving stolen property.