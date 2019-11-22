Man arrested after allegedly recording woman inside restroom

Posted 12:13 pm, November 22, 2019, by

Keyonis Speight

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – An Oklahoma man was taken into custody after he allegedly recorded a woman inside a restroom.

According to KJRH, a woman called police after she said someone took a photograph or a recording of her in the restroom.

An affidavit obtained by KJRH states that the victim was using the restroom when a cell phone was placed below her from the stall next to her.

The victim said she “got up, shouted, and called the police.”

When officers arrived, they spoke with 26-year-old Keyonis Speight, who admitted to doing something similar in the past.

Speight was arrested on complaints of peeping Tom with the use of electronic equipment.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.