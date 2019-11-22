× Man arrested after allegedly recording woman inside restroom

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – An Oklahoma man was taken into custody after he allegedly recorded a woman inside a restroom.

According to KJRH, a woman called police after she said someone took a photograph or a recording of her in the restroom.

An affidavit obtained by KJRH states that the victim was using the restroom when a cell phone was placed below her from the stall next to her.

The victim said she “got up, shouted, and called the police.”

When officers arrived, they spoke with 26-year-old Keyonis Speight, who admitted to doing something similar in the past.

Speight was arrested on complaints of peeping Tom with the use of electronic equipment.