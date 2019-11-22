Neighbors reacts to escaped Logan County inmate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Edward Jones was being transferred from the courthouse to the detention center when he took off. It was all hands-on deck for the search that followed.

From high in the sky to below on the ground, News 4 followed Guthrie Police and Logan County deputies as they searched for Edward Jones.

“Got my house locked up, you know my wife is at home. It is a little on the scary side,” said Dan Aldrich.

Jones was being held at the Logan County jail for kidnapping charges along with assault and battery.

“I carry like just everybody else. About 90 percent of this town. I ain't scared of that son of a gun,” said Tom Quinn.

He was supposed to be under the watchful eye of a detention deputy when he took off. He was last seen wearing his prison jumpsuit and handcuffs. Authorities went door to door, canvassing the North East side of Guthrie.

“Saturated the area with patrols and searched abandoned houses. Also, if people saw something or heard noises, they would call us and we searched there as well,” said Logan County Undersheriff Troy Dykes.

A number of people claimed to have seen Jones, including one woman who said she saw him crawling under her fence. Officers searched one home after the other, but by nightfall there was still no luck.

“They need to take care of it and pretty much let Guthrie rest again so they can sleep at night,” Aldrich said.

Police scaled down the search late Friday evening. Leaving a community feeling uneasy going into the weekend.

“My truck is right around the corner; I am not walking far. I am sure not walking across town. What I normally do on Friday night, I probably won`t do tonight,” Aldrich said.