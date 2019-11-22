× New study reveals top travel destinations for Oklahoma City residents during Thanksgiving

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many families will be going over rivers and across mountains to visit loved ones for Thanksgiving, but experts say there are a few places Oklahomans will be heading to in droves.

According to TripAdvisor’s Annual Thanksgiving Travel Survey, 36% of Americans are traveling for Thanksgiving this year. Of that group, about a third of those travelers plan to fly to their destination.

Researchers with TripAdvisor analyzed the most popular Thanksgiving travel destinations for Oklahoma City residents. According to the data, it seems like most Oklahomans will be heading west this holiday.

The top five Thanksgiving air travel destinations for Oklahoma City residents are as follows:

Las Vegas Denver Orlando Los Angeles Seattle.

Experts say if you haven’t already booked a flight, you probably want to do that soon. They say the most expensive day to fly is the day before Thanksgiving with the average U.S. domestic roundtrip flight costing $441.