Nicoma Park police officer arrested, accused of sexually abusing teen girls

NICOMA PARK, Okla. (KFOR) - A Nicoma Park police officer was arrested, Friday, after he was accused of sexually abusing two teenage girls.

Douglas Spencer, 51, was arrested at the Nicoma Park Police Department following an investigation conducted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, according to an OSBI news release.

Spencer was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on suspicion of one count of rape in the first degree by instrumentation and two counts of indecent or lewd acts to a child under 16.

Nicoma police asked for OSBI assistance after receiving allegations that an officer inappropriately touched a child.

"The incidents described to OSBI agents involved two [young teenage] females, although several years apart," the news release states.

Spencer was booked into the jail on a $450,000 bond.

The OSBI investigation is ongoing.

