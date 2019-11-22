Oklahoma City Animal Welfare asking residents to open their homes to adoptable pets for Thanksgiving

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The holidays are meant to be spent with friends and family, and that’s exactly what Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is hoping for its adoptable pets.

This year, the shelter is hosting a ‘Home for the Holiday’s program that allows people to open their homes to shelter dogs during Thanksgiving.

Participants can choose a dog from the shelter between Nov. 25 and Nov. 27 and then return them starting on Nov. 30.

Organizers say participants are not obligated or expected to adopt the dog they’re fostering, but they must make sure pets are allowed at their residence.