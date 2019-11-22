× Oklahoma food truck owner sentenced after smuggling ecstasy into U.S. from Germany

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man will spend more than five years in prison after he smuggled ecstasy into the United States from a German supplier last year.

Almost a year ago, Jeremy Singer was arrested for allegedly handing out free joints to the homeless. Singer owns Chicken Fried Bus, which is used to collect warm clothes and give meals to the homeless.

Now, he is facing 70 months in federal prison for a drug-smuggling scheme.

According to a signed plea agreement, Singer said that he placed an order for ecstasy through an encrypted site on the ‘dark web’ and had it shipped to his home in Tulsa.

“The ‘dark web’ is a one-stop shop for goods and services not found in legitimate streams of commerce. Singer used the ‘dark web’ to illegally purchase and smuggle ecstasy into the United States,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “As Mr. Singer now knows, our collaborative law enforcement network in northeastern Oklahoma is a highly effective partnership. We will enforce our nation’s drug laws to protect Oklahomans from Darknet purchases.”

Singer admitted that he planned to sell the drugs, but Customs and Border Protection officials intercepted the package before it arrived.

Authorities later arrested Singer at his home when he attempted to sign for the package.

While on bond, Singer failed to show up for a federal court hearing and fled the state. Investigators searched for Singer for nearly a month until authorities in Wyoming attempted to pull him over.

Singer led them on an off-road chase before he disappeared into nearby fields. He was found the next day and tried to elude authorities on a stolen bulldozer before he was finally arrested.