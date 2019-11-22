One Edmond business fights the battle of holiday logistics with thousands of baskets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) -- Supply meets demand in this huge room in Edmond.

Every October, Larry Conant starts stacking boxes full of mostly Oklahoma made goodies: cheese, sausage, cookies, etc.

"I never really know what's coming in until it hits the door," he says.

These products head to the other side of the room within a very short period of time.

"We have due dates," states Basket Manager Mildred Fields.

She has thousands of orders to fill way before Santa comes down the chimney.

"I don't think I've ever counted the number of baskets," she muses. "But we've done a little over a thousand already."

On this crisp, November morning the Gourmet Gallery warehouse crew is busy filling an 80 basket order for a very important client.

Fields points, "These are the KFOR baskets."

Cindy Utecht and her business partner Janet McDonald remember filling orders in their garage before everything grew so big.

This will be their 19th Christmas and the process of logistics at this time of year has become a well-oiled machine.

"It's a great crew," says Utecht. "We couldn't do it without them."

The Gourmet Gallery store in Edmond fills basket orders year-round out of their retail location.

But this time of year, they hire more than a dozen local women who demonstrate great care in putting together something that looks nice.

"It's a really wow presentation," Cindy boasts.

They're here every day right up until Christmas Day putting biscuits in baskets by the thousands.

"You're just really ramping up right now," asks Field's tour subject?

"Yes we are," she smiles. "And it will go full mode until Christmas."

They line up like soldiers ready to deploy, waiting for pickup and delivery to the front lines of Thanksgiving and Christmas, one present full of other presents, the cannon fodder of holiday cheer.

The Gourmet Gallery store is located at 3325 South Boulevard, Suite 107 in Edmond.

'Is This a Great State or What?' is sponsored by WEOKIE.