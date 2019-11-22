POLAR EXPRESS Train brings Christmas magic to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Kids across Oklahoma will be able to enjoy a magical event for Christmas.

THE POLAR EXPRESS Train Ride is debuting in Oklahoma City at the Oklahoma Railway Museum.

The adventure comes to life when the train departs for a round-trip journey to the North Pole led by a cast of professional actors. Once on board, car hosts work their way through the coach and punch golden tickets before hot chocolate and delicious cookies are served.

Passengers will then read along with the classic children’s book. Santa and his helpers will board the train and give each guest their first gift of Christmas. During the trip, characters on each car lead fantastic onboard entertainment.

Each guest will take home a keepsake sleigh bell and souvenir golden ticket. Families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the ride.

THE POLAR EXPRESS Train Ride will continue from Nov. 22 through Dec. 31. Tickets are sold here. Use code OKC10 to save $10 per ticket for 8:15pm trips on Thursdays and Sundays.

The immersive family-oriented experience hosted over 1.2 million riders at 48 locations in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom in 2018.