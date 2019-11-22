Police: Man dies after becoming stuck in donation bin

Posted 12:24 pm, November 22, 2019

OKMULGEE, Okla. (KOKI) – Investigators say a man has died after trying to climb into a donation bin in Okmulgee.

Witnesses called police after seeing a person hanging halfway out of a donation bin near 8th St. and Muskogee Ave. in Okmulgee on Wednesday night.

When officers arrived at the scene, they realized a man was stuck.

According to FOX 23, they were eventually able to free him and started performing lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived at the scene.

Sadly, the man died from his injuries.

At this point, his identity has not been released.

