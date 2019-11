× Silver alert for Dill City man

DILL CITY, Okla. – A silver alert has been issued for a missing man in Dill City.

67-year old Larry Ledbetter was last seen wearing a hunter orange shirt, blue jeans, a brown ostrich belt, and boots.

He last seen around 8:20 a.m. on Nov. 20.

His vehicle is described as a black 2007 convertible Nissan 350 with Oklahoma license plate FJZ-802.

Officials believe he may be en route to Hayworth, Broken Bow or Beavers Bend.