Suspect accused of crashing vehicle into Moore police vehicle now in custody

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) - Almost two weeks after crashing a car into a police vehicle and leading officers on a high-speed-chase, Moore police say they have 20-year-old Terrell Contreras in custody.

police say they were responding to a suspicious vehicle call at a convenient store near 4th and Telephone on Nov. 11.

“It appeared that they possibly might be dealing narcotics, just acting suspicious," Sgt. Jeremy Lewis with the Moore Police Department told News 4. "When the first officer arrived, he went up to the window, and the driver rolled down the window. He was acting pretty suspicious.”

After a brief conversation, the suspect rolled up his window and backed his red BMW into one of the patrol cars.

“They were able to get out of the way of his vehicle, but it was pretty clear he had no thoughts about them at all," Sgt. Lewis said. "Or anyone else on the road, the way he was driving."

The suspect then pulled out on Telephone, leading police on a high speed chase with speeds exceeding 100 mph.

Police later identified the suspect as Terrell Contreras, a person they've had several run-ins with in the past.

“We figured out who he was pretty quick. He’s fairly well-known and involved in a lot of criminal activity," Sgt. Lewis said. "Has a lot of charges he’s facing now with trafficking, and he’s known to carry weapons.”

Contreras was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Moore detectives in Oklahoma City. Police say the passenger in the vehicle with Contreras was also with him at the time of his arrest.

Contreras is also facing drug charges in both Oklahoma and McClain County.