Thunder Lose Another Close One to Lakers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from a 15-point deficit to take a fourth quarter lead, but the Los Angeles Lakers pulled out a 130-127 win on Friday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

The Lakers made 17 three-pointers, including Anthony Davis' second four-point play of the night to give L.A. a 126-121 lead with just over two and a half minutes remaining, a huge basket that helped clinch the win for the Lakers.

Davis led L.A. with 29 points and 11 rebounds, while LeBron James had 23 points and 14 assists.

The Thunder led by one at halftime, 67-66, but the Lakers built a 15-point lead in the third quarter before OKC rallied to cut the deficit to three after three quarters.

The Thunder even took the lead on a Danilo Gallinari basket in the lane to make it 118-117, but the Lakers quickly regained the lead and never trailed after that.

OKC was led by a season-high 22 points from Steven Adams and 22 as well by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Four other Thunder players scored in double figures: Chris Paul had 16 points and 7 assists, Gallinari had 15 points, Dennis Schroder 13 points and Terrance Ferguson 11.

Schroder got into a couple of verbal disputes with Rajon Rondo, and in the fourth quarter, Rondo was ejected, after lifting his leg between Schroder's and doubling him over in pain.

That was Rondo's second technical foul and he was automatically ejected.

A few moments later, Hamidou Diallo had to leave the game with a right arm injury suffered while defending James.

OKC outshot the Lakers, 52 percent to 51 percent from the field, but made just 11 three-pointers to the Lakers' 17.

The Thunder fall to 5-10 on the season, with seven of those losses by five or fewer points.

OKC is back on the road for their next two games, visiting Golden State Monday at 9:30, then Portland Wednesday at 9:00 pm.