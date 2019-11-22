Tips to protect your pet from the winter temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Winter will soon be upon us, so families should start being prepared for the cold temperatures.

While you might think about winterizing your house or car, officials say you should also remember your pets.

Firstly, you should always make sure they have adequate shelter in order to stay warm and out of the harsh conditions.

Also, pay attention to their feet and make sure they don't get frostbite.

When it comes to cats, experts say cats often curl up in engines to keep warm and will be injured when drivers start their cars. However, you can avoid injuries if you simply honk your horn first.

If you see an animal suffering in the cold, be sure to call your local animal welfare organization.

For more information, visit Bella SPCA's website.