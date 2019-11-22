USGS: 3.6 magnitude earthquake rattles Oklahoma community

FAIRMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – Some residents in one Oklahoma community may have felt the ground shake a little on Thursday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded near the community of Fairmont around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday.

At this point, it is unclear if any damage occurred due to the earthquake.

A short time later, officials recorded a second earthquake in the area.

The U.S. Geological Survey says it recorded a 2.5 magnitude earthquake around 12:14 a.m. on Friday near Fairmont.

In most cases, earthquakes smaller than a 3.0 magnitude are not felt by humans.