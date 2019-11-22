Watch: Langston University men’s basketball team gets new gear from NBA star

LANGSTON, Okla. – A gift from an NBA star was a slam dunk for members of a local university’s men’s basketball team.
Langston University men’s basketball assistant coach Stevie Taylor took to Twitter to thank Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal for donating new Nike gear to the entire team.
A video shows team members unzipping backpacks to find new Nike shoes.
Taylor said in the tweet that Beal was a good friend of his.
As you can imagine, the video was shared and liked thousands of times.
Beal responded saying “All love bro! Y’all boys go kill it.”
According to Taylor’s Twitter profile, he joined Langston University as an assistant coach in July.
