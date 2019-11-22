Watch: Langston University men’s basketball team gets new gear from NBA star

LANGSTON, Okla. – A gift from an NBA star was a slam dunk for members of a local university’s men’s basketball team.

Langston University men’s basketball assistant coach Stevie Taylor took to Twitter to thank Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal for donating new Nike gear to the entire team.

On behalf of Langston University and the Men’s Basketball program, I want to personally thank my good friend @RealDealBeal23 for hooking the team up with brand new Nike gear for this season! Thank you for supporting our HBCU program! You’re my brotha for life!🙏🏽 @WashWizards pic.twitter.com/0W03Dr1BGS — Stevie Taylor (@CoachTaylor____) November 20, 2019

A video shows team members unzipping backpacks to find new Nike shoes.

Taylor said in the tweet that Beal was a good friend of his.

As you can imagine, the video was shared and liked thousands of times.

Beal responded saying “All love bro! Y’all boys go kill it.”

All Love bro! Y’all boys go kill it 💪🏽⚓️ https://t.co/k5JDEcft7Y — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) November 21, 2019

According to Taylor’s Twitter profile, he joined Langston University as an assistant coach in July.

If you’d like to catch the team in action in their new gear – their schedule can be found here.