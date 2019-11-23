Body cam video from OKC officer-involved shooting released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have released body cam video from an officer-involved shooting that happened on Sept. 15.

At around 2 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, police received a 'trouble unknown' call near NW 25th and Harvey after someone called asking for help, then disconnected the call.

When officers arrived, they found a man, Brian Dryer, 28, pacing back and forth.

Police say Dryer produced a knife and refused commands from officers to drop the knife. In the video, you can hear officers telling Dryer multiple times to drop a knife.

According to police, he ran towards officers and two officers fired at Dryer, striking him.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The two officers involved, Sgt. Kevin Smith and officer Jeffrey Owen, were not injured during the incident.

They were placed on paid administrative leave. No official word has been released yet on if the officers are back on active duty.