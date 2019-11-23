× Cowboys Lead West Virginia After One Quarter

Oklahoma State’s football team leads West Virginia 7-0 after one quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Saturday.

After stopping West Virginia on three plays, OSU marched 74 yards in 11 plays on their opening possession, with Dru Brown passing to Chuba Hubbard for a gain of 47 yards to the Mountaineers’ 6-yard line.

On 4th and goal, Brown play-faked to Hubbard and threw to Jelani Woods for a one-yard touchdown to put the Cowboys up 7-0 with 7:41 to play in the first quarter.

West Virginia moved the ball into OSU territory on the ensuing possession, but Evan Staley missed a 47-yard field goal wide right.

The Cowboys went three-and-out on their next possession.

OSU has won four in a row over the Mountaineers.