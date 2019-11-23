Edmond Electric’s Luminance event to light up city with holiday vibrancy

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond Electric’s Luminance kickoff, Merry Marketplace and the Park Lighting, is being held today, Nov. 23, at Mitch Park.

“Luminance is a walk-thru holiday light display that will be open to the public at the park thru January 5, 2020, and this year will include 30+ displays,” a City of Edmond news release states.

The Luminance kickoff event features a day full of family activities.

The event schedule is as follows:

2 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Merry Marketplace, featuring live music by The Fonts, photos with Santa, cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus, dog and owner ugly sweater contests and much more. “Create holiday-themed crafts to take home, shop unique goods by local vendors and sample an array of delicious eats from food trucks.”

5 pm – 8 pm: Family fun that includes costume characters, free hot chocolate and candy canes. Officials with the Edmond Fire Department will be on-hand to accept new or gently used coat donations for Edmond elementary students. Starting at 6 p.m., there will be make and take crafts along with free photos with Santa with your provided camera.

5:30 pm – 6 pm: The annual Mayor’s Essay Contest winners will be announced, the Fine Arts Institute youth choir will perform, the crowning of the Ice Prince and Princess and the Park Lighting by the Edmond City Council.

Residents and visitors alike are encouraged to head across the parking lot to the annual Edmond Outdoor Ice Rink after the Luminance event. “The rink will stay open until 10:00 p.m.” For more information about the rink, visit http://edmondoutdooricerink.com.

“We hope everyone will join us for this holiday fun in Edmond that helps make our community a great place to grow,” the news release states.