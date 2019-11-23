× Midwest City to shine bright during ‘Light the City’ event

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Midwest City officials are calling upon community members with Christmas lights on their home to help light the city.

The ‘Light the City’ event is being held from 6-8 p.m. today, Nov. 23, in Charles J. Johnson Park in Town Center Plaza. A 40-foot “mega tree” will be lit in the park during the free event, which will feature music, entertainment, a holiday-themed food truck and photos with Santa, Elsa, Anna and Olaf.

“This is a community-wide event and we are encouraging all residents and businesses to light the city with us at the same time. Every resident and every business is encouraged to turn on their holiday lights with us all together and put Midwest City on the map for Santa,” a city news release states.

People across the city can participate by igniting their Christmas lights at a certain time.

“The countdown for everyone to light their lights with us will start at approximately 6:38 p.m.,” the news release states.