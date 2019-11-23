Moore police arrest man accused of sex crimes against a child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE - On Thursday, Moore police arrested 56-year-old William Zachary on felony charges of sexual abuse against a child. Zachary is charged with two counts of first degree rape of a child under 14, and six counts of child sexual abuse. Police say a woman originally came to them with concerns about his relationship with a 13-year-old girl. "Very quickly, I think within the next day, we were able to obtain a search warrant for the home," Sgt. Jeremy Lewis with the Moore Police Department told News 4. "And collect enough evidence to get a warrant for this person`s arrest."

Court documents say the victim told investigators Zachary had sex with her "at least once a week for almost a year. "Pretty serious and disturbing charges. Apparently it`s been going on for quite a while," Sgt. Lewis said. "So we were happy to be able to get him into custody pretty quick."

Police say the woman who turned him in found evidence of the alleged crimes while watching a live feed of the home surveillance system. The affidavit says she heard a conversation between Zachary and the victim, she also could heard disturbing noises consistent with the alleged abuse.

Zachary is currently in the Oklahoma County Jail waiting to be transferred to Cleveland County.