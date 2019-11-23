× One person killed, another critically injured in head-on collision

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person was killed and another person was critically injured in a head-on collision, Friday evening, in LeFlore County.

Audum Martindale, 26, of Howe died at the scene of the crash on U.S. 59, 2.3 miles south of Poteau, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Martindale was driving her 2002 Malibu south on U.S. 59 when, at approximately 6:44 p.m., a northbound 2007 GMC SUV went left of center and hit her head-on, according to the news release.

The 36-year-old driver of the SUV is in critical condition at Baptist Hospital in Fort Smith. Her two child passengers, a one-year-old and a four-year-old, were both treated and released from the hospital, the news release states.

Both Martindale and the driver of the SUV were pinned by the crash and had to be extracted by the Poteau Fire Department.

It was raining when the crash occurred, the news release states.