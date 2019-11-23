× Pistol-packing, masked men tie up clerk & rob marijuana dispensary

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) – A group of armed, masked men tied up a Tulsa marijuana dispensary employee and then stole money and marijuana products from the dispensary on Friday.

Five pistol-packing, masked suspects robbed Verde Dispensary, 10130 E. 31st St.

Police say they tied up the dispensary clerk and stole cash from the drawer, marijuana products and the business’ safe.

The suspects were “sloppy” and left fingerprints at the scene, police said.

