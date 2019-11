× Santa Market offers crafts and photos with Ol’ Saint Nicholas while helping a good cause

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Craft dealers and Santa Clause come together for a shopping experience that benefits the Alzheimer’s Association of Oklahoma.

The Santa Market is open today, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at State Fair Park, 3001 General Pershing Blvd.

The market features 200 craft vendors.

You can also get your photo or your child’s photo taken with Santa.