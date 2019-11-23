High School Scoreboard

Service Dog Meet & Greet being held in OKC

Posted 1:34 pm, November 23, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Angry Scotsman Brewing in Oklahoma City is hosting a Service Dog Meet & Greet.

Angry Scotsman, located at 704 W. Reno Ave., is holding the event from 3 to 5 p.m. today, Saturday, Nov. 23.

Canine Companions for Independence (CCI), currently the largest provider of assistance dogs in the world, will be at the microbrewery.

“This organization has been able to provide assistance dogs to people across the country since 1975, free of charge, due to continued support from donors,” an  Angry Scotsman news release states.

Attendees can mingle with recipients, dogs, puppy raisers and volunteers from 3 to 4 p.m., giving them the opportunity to ask whatever questions they may have.

Then, from 4-5 p.m., CCI representatives will demonstrate how an assistance dog gives its recipients daily freedoms.

Angry Scotsman will contribute part of Saturday’s proceeds to CCI.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.