× Service Dog Meet & Greet being held in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Angry Scotsman Brewing in Oklahoma City is hosting a Service Dog Meet & Greet.

Angry Scotsman, located at 704 W. Reno Ave., is holding the event from 3 to 5 p.m. today, Saturday, Nov. 23.

Canine Companions for Independence (CCI), currently the largest provider of assistance dogs in the world, will be at the microbrewery.

“This organization has been able to provide assistance dogs to people across the country since 1975, free of charge, due to continued support from donors,” an Angry Scotsman news release states.

Attendees can mingle with recipients, dogs, puppy raisers and volunteers from 3 to 4 p.m., giving them the opportunity to ask whatever questions they may have.

Then, from 4-5 p.m., CCI representatives will demonstrate how an assistance dog gives its recipients daily freedoms.

Angry Scotsman will contribute part of Saturday’s proceeds to CCI.