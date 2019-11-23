× Sooners Lead TCU At Halftime

Oklahoma’s football team leads TCU 21-10 at halftime at Owen Field in Norman on Saturday night.

OU’s defense forced a TCU punt after three plays on the opening possession, then the Sooner offense went right to work.

Oklahoma went 52 yards in 10 plays, with Jalen Hurts scoring on a 7-yard touchdown run to put OU up 7-0 with 9:20 to play in the first quarter.

After another 3-and-out by TCU, the Sooners doubled their lead.

OU went 65 yards in 5 plays, with Hurts passing to Brayden Willis, who made a leaping catch at the TCU 2-yard line and reached the ball to the pylon for the 20-yard touchdown and it was 14-0 Sooners with 4:35 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma’s defense forced their third straight three-and-out on the next series, and then marched to another score early in the second quarter.

OU capped an 81-yard drive in 10 plays with a Hurts 5-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb and it was 21-0 Sooners with 12:56 to play in the first half.

The two teams traded punts, then TCU finally got going on offense.

Max Duggan ran for a gain of 62 yards, setting up a 1-yard touchdown run by Sewo Olonilua to make it 21-7 OU with 8:31 to play in the second quarter.

Oklahoma’s offense then turned the ball over, as Trevon Moehrig knocked the ball away from Sooner receiver Jadon Haselwood and Vernon Scott recovered at the TCU 45-yard line.

That set up a 24-yard field goal by Jonathan Song to cut Oklahoma’s lead to 21-10 with 2:41 to play in the first half.

Oklahoma has won five straight games over TCU and four in a row over the Horned Frogs in Norman.

A win tonight clinches a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game for the Sooners.