OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thanksgiving food baskets will be given away in Oklahoma City.

The North Highland Neighborhood Outreach Ministry and Everlasting Faith Ministry are giving away the food baskets from 1-3 p.m. today, Nov. 23, at 8200 N. Harvey Ave., between 81st and 82nd streets.

“Reaching out with love and compassion” is the event’s message.

The event is sponsored by Elder Roosevelt Simpkins and Pastor Frank Cole.