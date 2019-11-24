Impeachment, opioid lawsuit, and gaming compacts discussions continue on Flash Point

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.
State Representative (D-OKC) Mickey Dollens filled in for Mike Turpen, joining Todd Lamb and moderator Kevin Ogle.
Together they discussed the continued impeachment inquiry after a week of public interviews.
The team was then joined by Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter to talk about the state’s plan to appeal the judge’s order to reduce Johnson & Johnson opioid settlement and the continued debate of renegotiating tribal gaming compacts.