Impeachment, opioid lawsuit, and gaming compacts discussions continue on Flash Point

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.

State Representative (D-OKC) Mickey Dollens filled in for Mike Turpen, joining Todd Lamb and moderator Kevin Ogle.

Together they discussed the continued impeachment inquiry after a week of public interviews.

The team was then joined by Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter to talk about the state’s plan to appeal the judge’s order to reduce Johnson & Johnson opioid settlement and the continued debate of renegotiating tribal gaming compacts.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video