× Logan County officials arrest inmate who escaped in Guthrie

LOGAN CO., Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with Logan County say that an inmate who escaped from custody Friday is now back in custody.

Edward Jones was being transferred from the courthouse to the detention center when he took off Friday afternoon.

Jones was being held at the Logan County jail for kidnapping charges along with assault and battery.

According to the Guthrie News Page, Jones was found in his mother’s house Sunday afternoon.

Guthrie schools were locked down Friday afternoon as a precaution after school officials were notified that an inmate was on the loose.

Police scaled down the search late Friday evening.