OKCPD investigate deadly shooting at NW OKC apartment complex

Posted 11:54 am, November 24, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred just before midnight at an apartment complex on the city’s northwest side.

Authorities were called to the London Square Village Apartments on NW 6th around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night after reports of hearing shots fired in the area.

Officers responded to the area and found one victim dead.

The homicide unit was then called to the scene and began their investigation.

Officials say there are no witnesses or any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information on this incident call Oklahoma City Police immediately.

