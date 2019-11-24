Sparrow Project provides special needs adults with community and fellowship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) - As folks get ready to spend Thanksgiving with friends, family and loved ones all over the state, a group of special Oklahomans celebrated the holiday a bit early with pie, bingo and smiles.

"It's fun and I see other people," Shelden Smith said about her time with the Sparrow Project.

It's a group for adults with intellectual disabilities based in Moore.

"So many times our students graduate from our high schools at 18-22 and they find there are limited options in our community," said Allison Richey, director of the Sparrow Project.

The Sparrow Project started 4 years ago with 5 people, now they have 50 members.

They meet twice a week for arts and crafts, cooking, yoga.

"We dance, we do different projects," said Smith.

It offers fellowship to the members and a short time out for others in the family.

"It’s a family thing. Often times you have one parent giving up an entire income so they can care for the adult with intellectual disabilities. We have single parents in our group and they have to work and there is nowhere for their adult child to go," said Richey.

The events are usually at Southmoore High School. They let families get out of the house together.

At this particular event, they ate some pie and celebrated with Rumble the OKC Thunder mascot.

It was a very special Sparrow Project Thanksgiving.

