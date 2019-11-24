× USGS: 3.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Oklahomans awake

KINGFISHER CO., Okla. (KFOR) – Some residents in one Oklahoma community may have been shaken awake Sunday morning after a 3.6 earthquake was reported near Kingfisher.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded about 9 miles west of Kingfisher just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

At this point, it is unclear if any damage occurred due to the earthquake.

A few hours later, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake occurred 4.5 miles northeast of Custer City.