USGS: 3.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Oklahomans awake

Posted 10:29 am, November 24, 2019, by

KINGFISHER CO., Okla. (KFOR) – Some residents in one Oklahoma community may have been shaken awake Sunday morning after a 3.6 earthquake was reported near Kingfisher.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded about 9 miles west of Kingfisher just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

At this point, it is unclear if any damage occurred due to the earthquake.

A few hours later, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake occurred 4.5 miles northeast of Custer City.

However, in most cases, earthquakes smaller than a 3.0 magnitude are not felt by humans.

